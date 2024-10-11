US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Short Interest Up 16,166.7% in September

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 16,166.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ OBIL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $50.08. 25,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,999. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $50.31.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

