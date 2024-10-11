USA Compression Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.

USA Compression Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 196.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 205.9%.

USAC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.06. 116,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USAC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on USA Compression Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.40.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,003,263.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $476,488.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,774.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

