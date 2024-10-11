USA Financial Formulas Boosts Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 82.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Impinj were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $19,195,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 112.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Impinj by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,384,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $231.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.03 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.47. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 4,264,393 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,006,638.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $120,708.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 4,264,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,050,456 shares in the company, valued at $155,006,638.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,713 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,482. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

