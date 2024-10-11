USA Financial Formulas Buys 254 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAC. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 41.1% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.63%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

