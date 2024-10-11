USA Financial Formulas Buys New Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 781.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Carvana by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 32.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carvana from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $10,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,465,814 shares in the company, valued at $348,468,834.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $10,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,465,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,468,834.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,050. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,649,366 shares of company stock worth $402,297,909 over the last three months. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVNA opened at $191.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $193.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.56.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

