USA Financial Formulas Buys New Shares in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Enova International by 83.8% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enova International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENVA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $834,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,239 shares in the company, valued at $35,323,526.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $834,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,323,526.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 23,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $1,946,115.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,225.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,053. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of ENVA opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $88.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Enova International had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $628.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Enova International’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Enova International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.