USA Financial Formulas Makes New $54,000 Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,834,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 877,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in The Ensign Group by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,224,000 after buying an additional 107,317 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,643.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,643.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,217 shares of company stock worth $2,475,673. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Macquarie started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The Ensign Group stock opened at $145.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.69 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.