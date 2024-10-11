USA Financial Formulas Takes $114,000 Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after buying an additional 1,228,384 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 24,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 8.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 91,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.63. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.19.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACIW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

