Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 963,700 shares, an increase of 1,469.5% from the September 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Uxin Trading Up 1.1 %

Uxin stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 251,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,293. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.32. Uxin has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 173.92% and a negative net margin of 40.91%. The firm had revenue of $55.21 million for the quarter.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

