Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.87. 8,067,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 27,130,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Get Vale alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vale

Vale Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. Equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.3698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 12.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Vale by 111.1% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.