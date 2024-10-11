Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR) Short Interest Down 40.0% in September

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 187,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund during the second quarter valued at about $603,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 379,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 187,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,669,000.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ BRRR opened at $16.90 on Friday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a cold storage wallet. BRRR was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Valkyrie.

