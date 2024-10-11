VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 4.4% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.14% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $22,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.71. 626,245 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.54.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.