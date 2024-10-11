Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 264,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 88,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

