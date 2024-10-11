Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $123.37 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

