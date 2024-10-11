Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Reduced by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VUG traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $388.37. 254,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,726. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.89. The company has a market capitalization of $133.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

