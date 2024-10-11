Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 7.4% of Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $387.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.72.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

