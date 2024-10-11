Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Reduced by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 501,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after acquiring an additional 83,952 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.44. 276,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,976,927. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $84.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

