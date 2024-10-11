Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

VV stock opened at $264.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.71. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $265.11.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

