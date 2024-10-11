Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLTGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,100 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the September 15th total of 605,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,195,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,610. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2041 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

