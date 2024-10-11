Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,100 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the September 15th total of 605,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,195,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,610. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $63.41.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2041 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
