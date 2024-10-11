Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,100 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the September 15th total of 605,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,195,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,610. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2041 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

