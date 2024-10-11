Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $264.76 and last traded at $264.62, with a volume of 165889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $262.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

