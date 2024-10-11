Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Down 46.7% in September

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONEGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the September 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

VONE traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $262.80. 24,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,132. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $185.74 and a twelve month high of $262.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.33 and its 200-day moving average is $244.85. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.824 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

