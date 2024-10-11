Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Down 46.7% in September

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the September 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

VONE traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $262.80. 24,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,132. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $185.74 and a twelve month high of $262.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.33 and its 200-day moving average is $244.85. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.824 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

