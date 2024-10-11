Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.6% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,988 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $235.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $238.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

