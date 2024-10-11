Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 213,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $197.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.41 and a 200-day moving average of $189.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $202.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

