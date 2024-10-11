Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,157,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

