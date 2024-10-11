Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,186 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.79. 5,365,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,608,331. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

