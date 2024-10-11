Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Boosted by Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 4.0% of Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.