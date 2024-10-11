Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Down 50.9% in September

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the September 15th total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,821,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.05. 454,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,451. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.31. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

