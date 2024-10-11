Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,364,000 after buying an additional 432,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,912,000 after buying an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,146,000 after acquiring an additional 249,558 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,941,000 after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,637,000 after purchasing an additional 180,857 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,676. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $176.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.18.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

