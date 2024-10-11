VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VAT Group Trading Down 3.5 %
VAT Group stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $59.72.
About VAT Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VAT Group
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 2 Top Stocks Seeing Major Institutional Buying Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.