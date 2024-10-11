VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VAT Group Trading Down 3.5 %

VAT Group stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

Get VAT Group alerts:

About VAT Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.