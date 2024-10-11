Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Senior Officer Sells C$41,160.00 in Stock

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCMGet Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dean Rockwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.58, for a total transaction of C$41,160.00.

Vecima Networks Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE VCM opened at C$21.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$511.97 million, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. Vecima Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.50 and a 12-month high of C$23.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.02.

Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

