VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.98 and last traded at $30.20. 7,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 30,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $913,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in VEON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 5,387,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,754,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in VEON by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,739,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,200 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in VEON by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

