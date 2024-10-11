Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Veradigm Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Veradigm has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after acquiring an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 99,528 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth $9,055,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

