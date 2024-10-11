Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Update

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.
Verallia Société Anonyme Stock Performance
VRLAF opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. Verallia Société Anonyme has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $35.55.
Verallia Société Anonyme Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Verallia Société Anonyme
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 2 Top Stocks Seeing Major Institutional Buying Right Now
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- S&P 500 Hits Record Highs: 3 Stocks With Huge Growth Potential
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- AbbVie Stock Eyes New Highs: Analysts See Strong Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.