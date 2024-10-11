Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Update

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Verallia Société Anonyme Stock Performance

VRLAF opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. Verallia Société Anonyme has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $35.55.

Verallia Société Anonyme Company Profile

Verallia Société Anonyme manufactures and sells glass packaging products for beverages and food products worldwide. It provides bottles for still and sparkling wines, spirits, beers, soft drinks, and oils. The company offers jars for baby food, dairy products, jams, honey, spreads, condiments, sauces, and preserves.

