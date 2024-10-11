Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Down 99.4% in September

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the September 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Verb Technology Stock Up 87.7 %

Shares of Verb Technology stock traded up $4.57 on Friday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,987,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,743. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Verb Technology has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $184.60.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 165.56% and a negative net margin of 11,568.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Verb Technology will post -20 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Verb Technology from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

