Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 99,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $5,090,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 307,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 79,775 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $42.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.26.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

