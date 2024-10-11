Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 99,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $5,090,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 307,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 79,775 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.13. 1,461,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,540,613. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.26.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

