Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading 10.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Approximately 1,324,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 43,702,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

