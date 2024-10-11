Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vertiv worth $22,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $902,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Vertiv by 2,597.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 258,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after buying an additional 249,368 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 91.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Shares of VRT opened at $107.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.57 and its 200-day moving average is $87.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $109.38.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.81%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

