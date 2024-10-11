VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Short Interest Update

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of VCVOF opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $6.40.
About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 2 Top Stocks Seeing Major Institutional Buying Right Now
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- S&P 500 Hits Record Highs: 3 Stocks With Huge Growth Potential
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- AbbVie Stock Eyes New Highs: Analysts See Strong Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.