Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Leerink Partners

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Leerink Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Vincerx Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of VINC opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $9.37.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Vincerx Pharma
About Vincerx Pharma
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vincerx Pharma
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.