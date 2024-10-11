Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Leerink Partners

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Leerink Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of VINC opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vincerx Pharma

About Vincerx Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 153,575 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 359.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 328,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 256,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter worth about $1,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

