Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.1% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EMR traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.83. The company had a trading volume of 188,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,229. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 70.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.