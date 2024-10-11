Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 5,101 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.6% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 45,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 70,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,373.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.69. 623,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,653,667. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.66 and a one year high of $177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PG. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.05.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

