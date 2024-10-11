Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the September 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VGI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 38,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,709. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter worth $47,000. Matisse Capital increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 13.5% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 77,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

