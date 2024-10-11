Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VTLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered Vital Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.92.

NYSE:VTLE opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.16. Vital Energy has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $58.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,306.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,306.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,168 shares of company stock valued at $502,017. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

