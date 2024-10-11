Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and traded as high as $6.68. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 15,467 shares trading hands.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%.
Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.