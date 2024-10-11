Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and traded as high as $6.68. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 15,467 shares trading hands.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,683,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,314,000 after purchasing an additional 440,671 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 509.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 193,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth $78,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

