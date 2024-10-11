Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.43 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $74.54 million and $5.43 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $2.65 or 0.00004217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,828,850.35909958 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.55426136 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $5,217,325.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

