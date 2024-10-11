Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

Vulcan Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Vulcan Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $9.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.51. The stock had a trading volume of 564,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,947. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $278.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.29. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.45.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

