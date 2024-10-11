Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.45.

NYSE:VMC opened at $243.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.35. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after acquiring an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

