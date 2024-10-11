W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,439,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,161,417,000 after acquiring an additional 195,763 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,553,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,584,000 after purchasing an additional 54,530 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,698,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,037,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,128,000 after buying an additional 139,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,929,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,654,000 after buying an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.67 to $55.33 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.89.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE WRB opened at $58.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $61.28.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

