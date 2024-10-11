Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €92.92 ($102.11) and last traded at €91.68 ($100.75). Approximately 62,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €90.46 ($99.41).
The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €96.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96.
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.
